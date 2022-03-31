England crushed South Africa to reach Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final where they will take on Australia.

The reigning champions set South Africa a daunting target of 293 runs to win after Danny Wyatt was dropped five times during an innings of 129 off 125 balls. Sophia Dunkley made South Africa’s task more difficult when she added 60 off 72 balls.

Anya Shrubsole then put her side on a clear path to their 137-run victory when she took two early wickets with the new ball before Sophie Ecclestone continued her sensational form to ensure England’s place in the final.

More follows...