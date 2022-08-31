Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England name unchanged squad for third Test against South Africa

England thrashed the Proteas by an innings and 85 runs last time out at Old Trafford to level the three-match series at 1-1

Rory Dollard
Wednesday 31 August 2022 10:49
Comments
<p>England will pick from an unchanged squad at The Oval </p>

England will pick from an unchanged squad at The Oval

(Action Images via Reuters)

England will select their side for next week’s third Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval from an unchanged squad.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes could stick with the same XI after England thrashed the Proteas by an innings and 85 runs at Old Trafford to level the three-match series at 1-1.

England responded after being humbled themselves in an innings defeat in the opening Test by sweeping South Africa aside inside three days and will be aiming to maintain that momentum to clinch a series win.

England seamers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson will both be hoping to lead the attack after taking South Africa’s last five wickets for just seven runs in the space of 30 deliveries in Manchester.

Robinson ended with four for 43 and Anderson three for 30, with the latter taking his 950th wicket in the three forms of international cricket to leapfrog Australia’s Glenn McGrath and go top of the all-time list for non-spinners.

Recommended

Stokes was at his inspirational all-round best in the second Test, following up his fine century on day two by breaking the stubborn resistance of the tourists’ fourth-wicket pair Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.

Petersen and Van der Dussen put on 87 from 261 balls before Stokes removed them both in successive overs at the start of the evening session, paving the way for Robinson and Anderson to rip through the middle and lower order.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Somerset bowler Craig Overton retain their places in the squad for the decider, which starts a week on Thursday, after neither featured at Old Trafford.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in