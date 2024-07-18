Rocky Flintoff continues fine form with century for England Under-19s

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rocky Flintoff continued his eye-catching summer with a century for England Under-19s on day three of their second unofficial Test against their Sri Lanka counterparts.

The 16-year-old, son of former England all-rounder Andrew, converted his overnight 82 into three figures off 176 balls before being dismissed five deliveries later for 106.

Flintoff’s innings came after England captain Hamza Shaikh had made 107 while Jaydn Denly, nephew of former England batter Joe, struck 91 from just 120 deliveries at the top of the order.

England were all out for 477 and a first-innings lead of 324 just before lunch after Sri Lanka were skittled for 153 in a series which is level after a draw in the first Test at Wormsley.

Archie Vaughan, son of ex-England captain Michael, and Farhan Ahmed, brother of England international Rehan, are also playing for the Under-19s at Cheltenham this week.

Flintoff signed his first professional contract at Lancashire last month, having made a ton for the second team, while he also hit a match-winning 106 to help England Under-19s beat a Young Lions Invitational XI at Loughborough.

England Under-19 coach Michael Yardy praised Flintoff’s maturity in scoring his latest century.

“He’s a lovely lad around the group, but when it comes to his batting and fielding, he switches on,” said Yardy. “He’s a normal teenage lad around the group, but when he gets out in the middle he’s more like a 25-year-old.

“Rocky scored a hundred against the invitation XI and really celebrated and that’s what you want. You want it to mean something to players. Whenever you represent your country and make a hundred, it should feel special.

“He’s a young lad and we want him to show that passion, desire and emotion when they do something special. He did that today and it will mean even more to him because his parents were on the ground to see him do it.”