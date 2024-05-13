Which pace bowlers could England turn to after James Anderson retirement?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England will be looking to the future of their pace bowling attack with the announcement James Anderson will follow his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad into retirement.

Anderson has one Test left to add to the pair’s combined 1,304 Test wickets at an average of 27.

With Ollie Robinson well established while Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are in their mid-30s and likely not long-term options, the PA news agency looks at those waiting to take up the baton.

Jofra Archer

Age: 29Test caps: 13

The most recent of Archer’s 13 Tests came in February 2021 before a succession of injuries. He is back for the upcoming T20 World Cup and, with 42 Test wickets at 31 and the ability to bring terrifying pace, a red-ball recall is on the cards if his fitness allows.

Gus Atkinson

Age: 26Test caps: 0

An emerging part of England’s white-ball rotation but untried in Tests, Atkinson averages 25.68 in first-class cricket with the pace and aggressive lower-order batting that will make him attractive to Test coach Brendon McCullum.

Brydon Carse

Age: 28Test caps: 0

The Durham quick has also used limited-overs cricket to put himself on England’s radar, notably with a five-wicket one-day haul against Pakistan in a Covid-enforced replacement squad in 2021. Brings a similar profile to the younger Atkinson, albeit with a higher first-class bowling average of 33.

Sam Cook

Age: 26Test caps: 0

Joint-leading wicket-taker in this season’s Vitality County Championship Division One with 25 at an average of 11.20 – and 124 at 16.52 since 2022 – Cook brings control and lateral movement in the low-80mph range and must be a candidate to replicate Anderson’s role.

Sam Curran

Age: 25Test caps: 24

The Surrey left-armer has been an England regular since 2018 but has played only in limited-overs formats since the 2021 Test series against India. A two-year central contract awarded in October raises his hopes of adding to his 24 Tests and 47 wickets.

Dillon Pennington

Age: 25Test caps: 0

Among the wickets in the early stages of the Championship season following his move to Division One Nottinghamshire, having previously helped Worcestershire to promotion, the hulking Pennington has yet to gain international recognition but could be stating his case at the perfect time.

Jamie Porter

Age: 30Test caps: 0

Matching Essex team-mate Cook for Division One’s top wickets tally this season and consistently hammering the 50-wicket mark for nearly a decade now, Porter would be a deserving call-up – though his opportunity may have passed as an unused squad member against India in 2018.

Matthew Potts

Age: 25Test caps: 6

Took seven wickets in his debut Test against New Zealand in 2022, and 20 wickets at 28 in five Tests that summer. His only red-ball cap since came against Ireland last June but Carse and Wood’s Durham colleague will be a leading name in the frame as Anderson bows out.

Olly Stone

Age: 30Test caps: 3

A stop-start Test career has brought Stone 10 wickets at an impressive average of 19.40, but injuries and the Covid pandemic have interrupted his involvement. Has yet to find form with the ball this season but did stroke a career-best 90 against Lancashire on Sunday.

Josh Tongue

Age: 26Test caps: 2

In a pair of Lord’s Tests last summer, Tongue took five for 66 against Ireland then five in the match against Australia – including David Warner and Steve Smith in both innings. Left Worcestershire for Nottinghamshire ahead of the new season alongside Pennington but has yet to play due to injury.