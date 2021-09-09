England have announced their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup.

Pace bowler Tymal Mills has been called up to the squad for the first time in almost five years while Ben Stokes continues to be absent.

Stokes was the inspiration behind England’s 50-over World Cup win in 2019, dragging his side back from the brink in the Lord’s final against New Zealand, but they will now need to look elsewhere for heroics as they seek to unify the limited-overs trophies.

Sussex quick Mills, meanwhile, represents something of a wildcard pick having earned the last of his four England caps in February 2017.

The left-armer had, though, been name-checked by captain Eoin Morgan as a potential bolter earlier in the season and excelled as a death bowler in the Vitality Blast as well as for Southern Brave in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

The 29-year-old effectively takes up a vacancy created by Jofra Archer’s injury enforced omission.

Who is in England’s squad?

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Who are the reserves?

Tom Curran, Liam Dawson and James Vince are all on standby.

Why is Ben Stokes missing?

Stokes is currently taking a hiatus from the game to prioritise his mental health and recover fully from a finger injury and has not played competitively since July.

Head coach Chris Silverwood said this week that no pressure would be put on Stokes to make himself available for the tournament and his name was duly missing from both the 15-man group and the three travelling reserves.

What has been said?

Head coach Chris Silverwood said: “We are excited about the prospect of challenging to win the ICC T20 World Cup. I believe we have selected a squad that covers all bases and has the depth to be successful in what is expected to be a very competitive tournament featuring the best players in the world.

“Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years, but particularly this summer, that he has all skills to succeed at this level.

“His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave’s respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage. He will add variety to our bowling unit, and we can’t wait to see him play in a major international tournament.”

When and where are the matches?

England vs West Indies, Saturday 23 October 2021, Dubai (6.00pm GST / 3.00pm BST)

England vs Qualifier (B2), Wednesday 27 October 2021, Abu Dhabi (2.00pm GST / 11.00am BST)

England vs Australia, Saturday 30 October 2021, Dubai (6.00pm GST / 3.00pm BST)

England vs Qualifier (A1), Monday 1 November 2021, Sharjah (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)

England vs South Africa, Saturday 6 November 2021, Sharjah (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)

What about the knockouts?

Semi-final, Wednesday 10 November, Abu Dhabi (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)

Semi-final, Thursday 11 November, Dubai (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)

Final, Sunday 14 November, Dubai (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)