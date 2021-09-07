While England still have one Test match to play this summer, attention will quickly turn to the rescuduled T20 World Cup as head coach Chris Silverwood prepares to name his 15-man squad.

Eoin Morgan’s side will face two warm-up matches against Pakistan before the tournament, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, gets underway on 23 October, following the completion of the qualifying round.

England are in a group with Australia, South Africa and the West Indies and are looking to continue their good form following their victory on home soil in the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2019.

The tournament was originally due to be held in India but was moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of England’s squad announcement.

When is England’s T20 World Cup squad announced?

Head coach Chris Silverwood will announce England's 15-man squad on Thursday 9 September.

England will also be able to name three reserve players and have until 10 October to make any adjustments to their selection

What’s the team news?

England are unlikely to include Ben Stokes in their 15-man selection. The all-rounder stepped away from cricket in July to focus on his mental health and although he could be named as one of England’s reserves, head coach Chris Silverwood said he won’t be rushed back ahead of the tournament.

“We are going to leave that one late, to give it our best chance,” Silverwood said.

“I haven’t spoken to him as yet. I want to give him as much space as possible but there are people talking to him outside of me and it is something we will be revisiting shortly.

“But I will not be putting pressure on him, will not be rushing him and whatever support he needs he will get.”

Jofra Archer will also miss the tournament as the fast-bowler has been side-lined until 2022.

What are England’s fixtures?

October 23: England vs West Indies

October 27: England vs B2

October 30: England vs Australia

November 1: England vs A1

November 6: England vs South Africa

Qualification group A is made up by Ireland, Namibia, Sri Lanka and Netherlands, while group B is formed of Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

When is the T20 World Cup final?

The final will be played on 14 November in Dubai, with the semi-finals on 10 and 11 November.

The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.