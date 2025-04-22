Tammy Beaumont says England spots up for grabs in ‘extremely exciting’ new era

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women’s cricket begins a new era on Wednesday with the launch of the tier one county game and England’s Tammy Beaumont believes international shirts will be won and lost as the competition heats up.

After a lengthy gestation the inaugural fixtures in the women’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup are at hand, with a fully professional top division of eight teams aligned to first-class counties.

That replaces the old regional structure and has delivered not only a huge uplift in full-time contracts, up to more than 150 from a base of just 40 at the start of the decade, but a commitment to greater off-field resources and support.

With Charlotte Edwards newly installed as England head coach after a period of post-Ashes blood-letting, there is also an entirely clean slate for players up and down the country to make their mark on.

“It’s extremely exciting. I think anyone in this county set-up sticks their hand up they will be in with a shout. Performances are going to be at a premium,” Beaumont told the PA news agency.

“We know Charlotte is watching. She’s watched every warm-up game, every live stream, she’s texted me about how I’ve got on or asked, ‘how did this person do?’. You won’t find a more passionate person about England women’s cricket and she’s got a very clear vision of what she wants so these games are going to be so important.

“As recently as 2020, 2021 we didn’t have masses of depth but with the contracts and tiers, competition for places has never been better. That’s good for English cricket even though, at times, it’s uncomfortable as a player because you’ve got to really earn your spot.

“International cricket is never easy so why would you want to play easier cricket to prepare for it? If I’m not trying to get better, to stay ahead, then it’s time to move on.”

Beaumont is a senior player with the Blaze, the Nottinghamshire-based side who have bucked the trend for traditional county names and who host Lancashire at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Essex travel to Durham, Surrey face Somerset at Beckenham and Edgbaston hosts Warwickshire against Hampshire.

Beaumont, 34, is one of several survivors from the very first batch of professional women’s contracts offered by the England and Wales Cricket Board to just 18 players in 2014.

And while that was heralded as a big step forward, in real terms it was a baby one towards the progress that has accelerated sharply in recent years.

“I’m now able to get more from a bat deal than I did in my initial England contract. It’s utterly mad,” she said.

“I was on the lowest tier and I worked two days a week for the Chance to Shine charity to top my salary up to £17,000. I was still begging my parents to help with rent!

“So I think it’s amazing to see how far the game has come and that the likes of myself, Heather Knight, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones are still here playing and have seen it all.

“I don’t think anyone can guess what it’s going to look like in 10 years’ time.”