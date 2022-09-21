Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lord’s and The Oval to host next two World Test Championship finals

England are putting on the first three finals, with the Ageas Bowl the location for New Zealand’s win over India in 2021

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 21 September 2022 12:02
Comments
<p>New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship last year</p>

New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship last year

(PA Archive)

London will stage the next two World Test Championship finals as The Oval plays host next year while Lord’s has been revealed as the venue for the 2025 edition.

The International Cricket Council’s announcement means England are putting on the first three finals, with the Ageas Bowl the location for New Zealand’s win over India in the inaugural showpiece last year.

Hampshire was given the nod ahead of Lord’s, the initial choice, because of the Southampton ground’s proven ability to manage a fully bio-secure environment amid the Covid-19 situation at the time.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to be hosting next year’s ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere.

“Following that we will then take the 2025 final to Lord’s which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test.

Recommended

“Last year’s final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval.”

Australia top the 2021-23 World Test Championship table and are touring England next year for the Ashes series, which is being squeezed into 46 days between June 16 and July 31.

South Africa are second after a 2-1 defeat by England – in which they lost the third Test at the Oval by nine wickets after just over two days of play earlier this month – with Sri Lanka sitting third and India fourth.

Despite winning six of seven Tests under Ben Stokes this summer, England’s modest record before that means they sit seventh out of nine teams and are almost certainly out of contention to reach The Oval.

The cut-off point for this cycle of the World Test Championship is the end of March next year, with the top two teams set to play the final in June.

The exact date for both the 2023 and 2025 finals will be confirmed by the ICC “in due course”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in