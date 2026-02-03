Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain Thomas Rew’s outstanding hundred steered England into the final of the U19 Cricket World Cup after a narrow win over Australia.

Somerset’s Rew, a rising star who made his first-class debut for the England Lions this winter, produced a sparkling 110 to anchor England’s innings and set a total of 277/7 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

A talented bowling attack shorn of Leicestershire seamer Alex Green then held firm despite an outstanding lone hand from Australia captain Ollie Peake, who made 100 before being the last man out to Durham left-armer James Minto.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Rew, whose elder brother James has previously featured in England Test squads.

“That was a great game of cricket and one that reflects the tournament so far. The way that Ollie [Peake] batted there was incredible, but to get over the line feels special.

“I definitely wasn’t too calm at the end – I was nervous. I backed the bowlers. That’s what they’re trained for to nail those yorkers at the end and that’s what they did today.”

England, coached by former all-rounder Michael Yardy, had appeared on course for a sizeable victory when they reduced the defending champions to 207/8, but Peake took Hampshire’s Manny Lumsden for 22 in an over to restore hope for his side.

Sebastian Morgan (2/33) skittled No 10 Charles Lachmund in the next over, though, before a cramping Peake skewed Minto (2/30) to point as Australia finished 27 runs short.

Spinners Ralphie Albert and Farhan Ahmed also impressed for England, who will take on either India or Afghanistan in Friday’s final in Harare.

India, who boast IPL prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi in their ranks, are the favourites for the title. England have not won the U19 World Cup since 1998.