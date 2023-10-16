Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Afghanistan have produced the first major upset of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far as they thumped defending champions England by 69 runs.

Before Sunday’s shock result at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Afghanistan had won just one game in a Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan, who bowled England out for 215 in 40.3 overs, also ended their 14-match losing streak in the tournament, which included a winless 2019 campaign. The result leaves England’s 2023 campaign to retain their title in the balance.

Pundits have been quick to pile on with their theories of what went so wrong for England, with India legend and World Cup ambassador Sachin Tendulkar blaming their batsmen in his assessment.

“Bad day for @ECB_cricket. Against quality spinners, you have to read them from their hand, which the England batters failed to do. They read them off the pitch instead, which I felt led to their downfall,” wrote Tendulkar on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen to play the game, also singled out Afghanistan opener Gurbaz for praise, saying: “Wonderful all-round effort by Afghanistan led by a solid knock from @RGurbaz_21.”

“Loved the energy they carried on the field. Well played @ACBofficials,” concluded Tendulkar.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, meanwhile, said that Afghanistan “outplayed” England in all departments. “Bahot mubarak Apko Afghanistan. You outplayed England in every department. Gurbazzaaaa, you were amazing. Ikram Alikhil looked good in the middle overs. Bowling has been top notch from Afghans,” Irfan wrote on X.

Irfan’s brother Yusuf Pathan, another former India cricketer, said the result was no fluke. “Many might call it an upset, but I say Afghanistan showcased solid all-round quality cricket to beat the world champions, England. Congratulations, Afghanistan, on the victory,” Yusuf wrote on X.

Former England captain Michael Atherton, gave an honest assessment of England’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages having lost two of their three games, and with tough games against India, Pakistan and South Africa still to come. “They’ve [England] made life very very difficult for themselves now,” he said.

Michael Vaughn, another former English skipper, said England’s loss brought back memories of previous disappointing defeats in the World Cup. “This England performance has had a feeling of 2015 , 2011 , 2007 , 2003 , 1999 & 1996 standard of White ball play,” wrote Vaughn on X.

India’s iconic cricket commentator Harsha Bhogla termed Afghanistan’s triumph “the most memorable cricket story of our times.”

The South Asian side, who are now based out of Dubai and reliant on ICC funding after the Taliban’s armed takeover of Afghanistan, are often described as nonetheless having the quality to produce upsets against the bigger sides.

But until Sunday, they hadn’t proven it on the big stage. Their bowlers have established themselves around the world in franchise cricket, but it is clear that the 50-over game demands more prowess with the bat.

Things looked different this time as they were put in to bat and put an impressive 284 runs on the board, allowing the variety in their bowling to do the rest as the score proved to be too much for Jos Buttler’s side.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium has a capacity to host 48,000 spectators and with the city being home to a sizeable Afghan diaspora the majority of the around 25,000 crowd present appeared to be backing the Afghanistan side.

Every boundary or bighits from an Afghan bat received cheers. In the second innings, every wicket or even close calls were cheered with loud roars. A few Afghanistan flags were also seen waving in the first tier of the Mohinder Amarnath stand.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side responded well to the support. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave his side a fine start as he raced to 80 runs off 57 balls, including four sixes and eight fours. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ikram Alikhil also chipped in with a crucial half-century as he scored 58 runs off 66 deliveries.

It was Mujeeb Ur Rahman who produced a match-winning all round performance. The 22-year-old mystery spinner made three decisive breakthroughs, with the wickets of England’s top-scorer Harry Brook, England’s best player Joe Root and all-rounder Chris Woakes, who has the ability to score vital runs in the end. In the first innings, Mujeeb had also made a vital 28 off just 16 balls to boost Afghanistan to a competitive total.

Afghanistan have just a two-day break before their next match, which is against New Zealand in Chennai on Wednesday 18 October. England’s next outing in the World Cup 2023 is on Saturday 21 October against South Africa in Mumbai.