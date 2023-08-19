On This Day in 2017: England win first day-night Test to be held in UK

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England beat West Indies in the first day-night Test to take place in the United Kingdom on this day in 2017.

Joe Root’s side took 19 wickets on an incredible third day at Edgbaston to thrash the tourists by an innings and 209 runs.

West Indies, 44 for one overnight in reply to England’s 514 for eight declared, were bowled out for 168 and 137.

“We were relentless on a wicket that did do a little bit,” said England captain Root.

“When you have the skill of (Stuart) Broad, (James) Anderson and the other guys, it can be difficult for the opposition.

“We now have a bonus day off for the lads to put their feet up.”

Broad took three for 34 in the second innings to move above Sir Ian Botham into second on the list of England’s all-time leading Test wicket-takers.

West Indies had not won a Test in the UK for 17 years and capitulated under a cloudy sky that made bowling conditions favourable.

The 19 wickets that they lost was their most ever on a single day of Test cricket.

West Indies levelled the three-match series with a five-wicket win at Headingley.

But England won the Lord’s decider by nine wickets as West Indies’ batting frailties were exposed again, bowled out for 123 and 177 as Ben Stokes took six wickets in the first innings and James Anderson seven in the second.