England might have already clinched the series against the West Indies when Shoaib Bashir inspired their victory at Trent Bridge, but there is one more hurdle to overcome.

Edgbaston will be the venue for the third and final match before all the players leave the international scene for a shorter format, when they join up with their franchise Hundred sides for the majority of the next month.

The two Test matches have been epitomised by West Indies’ batting collapses, in the first Test of their trip overseas, and James Anderson’s final Test ever, they were beaten by an innings and 114 runs.

They did not fare much better at Trent Bridge in the end, despite a closely-contested first three days of cricket, losing by 241 runs, so betting on the winner might not be the best option for those looking to put money on the cricket.

The odds for England to win are priced at 1/8 by betting apps, and for England to lead after the first innings at 1/7, so if you’re looking for better odds, it might be better to look at some of the more niche offerings.

Joe Root to be the top first innings batter – 7/2 Bet365

Both teams opening partnership to be 25+ runs in the first innings – 13/8 Betway

Gus Atkinson to be England’s top wicket taker in the first innings – 13/5 Betfred

Joe Root has been consistent for England over the last few years, and only once in the three innings he has already played against the West Indies has failed to score more than a half century.

He struck a masterful 122 at Trent Bridge, which should stand him in good stead to be a strong performer again at Edgbaston. Root averages almost 50 in Test cricket, and has a wealth of experience behind him, including over 11,000 runs.

Root especially thrives in conditions where England have lost early wickets and he is the one they have turned to time and time again to change the game.

Betting sites have longer odds on Harry Brook or Zak Crawley to top score in the first innings, which could be good options, but if you’re looking for a slightly safer bet, backing Root is the way to go.

Betting on an innings is also a more secure option than the match overall, as in the first match, England were not required to bat a second time.

In three out of the four first innings in the two Test matches that have taken place in the series so far, this bet would have come in, making it a good option ahead of the final Test at Edgbaston.

Both sides have relatively strong opening partnerships, although England under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum with Crawley and Ben Duckett at the top of the order have scored their runs at a significantly quicker rate.

The going might be tough, particularly in the grey overcast conditions that you often find in England, but the odds and the history of the series make it an appealing option for punters looking for a bet that will last the first two innings of the game.

For those who are willing to look at slightly longer odds in the same trend, West Indies to have an opening partnership of more than 50 is priced at 12/5 on several new betting sites, and England to have a first-innings opening partnership of more than 100 is 9/2.

Gus Atkinson has all but cemented his place in the England team for the near future after taking 12 wickets on Test debut in the first match of the series against the West Indies at Lord’s.

He has claimed 16 wickets in his first two Test matches at an average of 16.37 and is accustomed to the English conditions so could prove a handful again in Birmingham.

With the lengthy break for the Hundred coming up, England have resisted the chance to rotate their attack, keeping Atkinson alongside senior bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood along with off-spinner Bashir.

If looking for other options, Woakes and Wood are also priced at 13/5 to be the top first innings wicket-taker.

