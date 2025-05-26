England complete T20 clean sweep over West Indies with victory at Chelmsford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England completed a 3-0 clean sweep in their T20 series against West Indies despite a superb all-round display from opposing captain Hayley Matthews at Chelmsford on Monday.

Matthews took three for 32 as England were restricted to 144 for five and then cracked 71 from 54 balls as the tourists looked to salvage some pride in the series.

Yet it was not enough as England, for whom Heather Knight earlier top-scored with an unbeaten 66, limited the West Indies to 127 for eight to secure a 17-run victory.

Matthews put England in to bat after winning the toss and was rewarded with a disciplined display from her attack.

Zaida James removed Danni Wyatt-Hodge with the first ball of the match – her second successive golden duck – and Sophia Dunkley also fell cheaply.

New captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (37) and Knight repaired the innings before Amy Jones added a useful 22.

Knight occupied 47 balls, hitting seven fours and a six in what was her eighth T20 international half-century, although it did come at the cost of a hamstring injury.

The West Indies also lost a wicket first ball as Lauren Bell bowled Qiana Joseph but Matthews ensured their reply built momentum.

She lacked significant support with Realeanna Grimmond (15) remarkably dropped off three successive balls before holing out to Wyatt-Hodge off the bowling of Charlie Dean.

A rain interruption also broke Matthews’ flow and the visitors’ hopes effectively ended when the skipper became the sixth wicket to fall when she was caught on the boundary by Em Arlott off Bell.