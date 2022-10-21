Jump to content

Ireland claim place in England’s T20 World Cup group with win over West Indies

A nine-wicket triumph in a high-stakes clash in Hobart saw Ireland grab second spot, leapfrogging their opponents and propelling them into Group 1.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 21 October 2022 12:59
Ireland claimed the final place in England’s T20 World Cup group after qualifying for the Super 12 stage with a fine win over two-time champions the West Indies.

A nine-wicket triumph in a high-stakes clash in Hobart saw Ireland grab second spot, leapfrogging their opponents and propelling them into Group 1 alongside England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. They will play Jos Buttler’s side at the MCG on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Brandon King scored 62 not out as West Indies posted 146 for five.

Andy Balbirnie’s side, who had recovered from a 31-run defeat to Zimbabwe by beating Scotland, reached their victory target with 15 balls to spare as Paul Stirling crashed an unbeaten 66 from 48 deliveries.

While Ireland go on to the main Super 12s stage, the 2012 and 2016 winners are left with an ignominious first-round exit.

Ireland’s spinners helped restrict the West Indies attack, with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs.

King, brought back into the side in place of Shamarh Brooks, made his 62 not out from 48 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and one over the rope in what looked decent batting conditions at the Bellerive Oval.

Despite Odean Smith adding a rapid 19 late in the innings, the total always looked short.

Ireland soon set about their run chase, with openers Stirling and Balbirnie making 73 for the first wicket before the skipper was caught at point off Akeal Hosein for 37.

Lorcan Tucker continued to support Stirling, making 45 not out as he hit the winning runs to seal a memorable victory.

