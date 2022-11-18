England name Jon Lewis as new women’s head coach ahead of West Indies tour
Lewis has previously worked with the men’s under-19 squad and as fast-bowling coach for the men’s senior side
Jon Lewis has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s women’s team, taking over in time to lead the side’s tour of the West Indies next month.
Lewis is an experienced figure at the England and Wales Cricket Board, having previously worked as head coach of the men’s under-19 squad and fast-bowling coach of the men’s senior side under Chris Silverwood.
Silverwood moved aside into a wider developmental brief earlier this summer but set his sights on replacing AustralianLisa Keightley after she departed at the end of the summer.
Lewis said: “It’s very exciting to have been appointed as head coach of the England Women’s team. It’s a new challenge, and one that I can’t wait to get stuck into.
“I’ve watched from a distance over the last few years and it’s clear that there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team’s chances going forward.
“Our immediate focus is the West Indies, and particularly getting some points on the board in the ICC Women’s Championship, and then we’ll look ahead to South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”
Lewis’ first assignment will be in the Caribbean, with three ODIs and five T20s in December, but attention will quickly turn to a high-profile 2023 schedule featuring a hotly anticipated home Ashes and a T20 World Cup in South Africa.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies