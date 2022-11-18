Jump to content

England name Jon Lewis as new women’s head coach ahead of West Indies tour

Lewis has previously worked with the men’s under-19 squad and as fast-bowling coach for the men’s senior side

Rory Dollard
Friday 18 November 2022 16:16
Jon Lewis has been named as the new head coach of England’s women (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jon Lewis has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s women’s team, taking over in time to lead the side’s tour of the West Indies next month.

Lewis is an experienced figure at the England and Wales Cricket Board, having previously worked as head coach of the men’s under-19 squad and fast-bowling coach of the men’s senior side under Chris Silverwood.

Silverwood moved aside into a wider developmental brief earlier this summer but set his sights on replacing AustralianLisa Keightley after she departed at the end of the summer.

Lewis said: “It’s very exciting to have been appointed as head coach of the England Women’s team. It’s a new challenge, and one that I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“I’ve watched from a distance over the last few years and it’s clear that there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team’s chances going forward.

“Our immediate focus is the West Indies, and particularly getting some points on the board in the ICC Women’s Championship, and then we’ll look ahead to South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

Lewis’ first assignment will be in the Caribbean, with three ODIs and five T20s in December, but attention will quickly turn to a high-profile 2023 schedule featuring a hotly anticipated home Ashes and a T20 World Cup in South Africa.

