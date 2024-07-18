Is England v West Indies on TV? How to watch second Test and latest odds

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England begin life after James Anderson as they look to secure series victory over the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

The veteran seam bowler concluded his international career after a dominant win at Lord’s, finishing with 704 Test wickets and now taking on a new role as a fast bowling mentor to the squad.

It was England’s two newest faces who most impressed in the first Test, with Gus Atkinson impressive with the ball and fellow debutant Jamie Smith tidy with bat and gloves.

The West Indies, meanwhile, will hope to be more competitive having struggled particularly with the bat on their way to defeat by an innings and 114 runs.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the second Test?

The second Test between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge will start on Thursday July 18, and can continue until Monday 22 July if required. Play in Nottingham will commence at 11am BST each day.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage of the opening day’s play from 10am BST and from 10.15am for the remaining four days. Subscribers can stream the second Test via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

England have confirmed a sole alteration to their side after James Anderson’s retirement as Mark Wood returns. The quick bowler was rested from the first Test after being part of the unsuccessful T20 World Cup defence in the Caribbean, but joins fellow veteran Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson in the seam attack. Shoaib Bashir, unused with the ball at Lord’s, continues as the sole spinner.

Shamar Joseph suffered tightness in his left hamstring during the first Test, though was able to bowl on Tuesday as the West Indies trained at Trent Bridge and has been declared fit to play. The tourists are therefore unchanged.

Line-ups

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Miklye Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Odds

England win 1/8

Draw 22/1

West Indies win 12/1

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.