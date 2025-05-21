England to introduce minimum fitness standards under new coach Charlotte Edwards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New England head coach Charlotte Edwards has warned her squad that new minimum fitness standards will be introduced next year.

England were criticised over their athleticism and fielding during the 16-0 Ashes whitewash against Australia, a disastrous tour that led to regime change with Edwards replacing Jon Lewis and Nat Sciver-Brunt installed as Heather Knight’s replacement as captain.

Lewis insisted during the Ashes that athleticism was not the reason his side were losing, before strangely appearing to suggest that the gap may be down to the better weather and cultural differences in Australia.

Former skipper Edwards had promised to hold players accountable for their fitness on taking the job, and has now confirmed that new standards will be introduced. While there have been fitness expectations in the past no specific benchmarks were set for players to meet in order to be selected.

“Clearly we had to touch on the fitness issue," Edwards explained. “When I came in I said it was all about individual improvement.

"Before the World Cup [in India in September] it is about individuals improving as much as they can in that time. I am not going to set fitness standards [now] because there haven't been any standards in place so I felt I was defeating the object.

"The players are very aware there will be minimum fitness standards come this time next year which they will have to adhere to. There has to be more accountability in the area.

"But what I will say is I have been so impressed with their standards, the way they have gone about stuff and I couldn't be more impressed in that area."

England begin their new era with the first of three Twenty20 internationals against the West Indies at Canterbury on Wednesday evening.

Edwards has confirmed that she has appointed a leadership group rather an official vice-captain to support Sciver-Brunt, with off-spinner Charlie Dean, batter Sophia Dunkley and wicketkeeper Amy Jones operating as part of the unit for this series.

The three T20s are followed by three one-day internationals from 30 May.