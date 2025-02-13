Charlotte Edwards ready to help England rebuild from Ashes humiliation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former captain Charlotte Edwards has suggested she may be interested in taking charge of the ailing England side, stating she is ready to “help and support” the women’s team.

The future of current head coach Jon Lewis is under serious scrutiny after an unprecedented 16-0 Ashes whitewash, coming off the back of a poor showing at last year’s T20 World Cup.

Edwards, who captained her country for 11 years before retiring in 2016, has gone on to forge a successful coaching career at domestic and franchise level and is seen by many as the ideal candidate to lead a revival.

open image in gallery The future of Jon Lewis is in doubt after the 16-0 Ashes whitewash ( PA )

The 45-year-old was also touted for the job before Lewis was appointed but ruled herself out of the race.

Things could be different should the job come up for grabs again, though.

Speaking to BBC Sport’s Stumped podcast, Edwards said she felt up to the task if called upon.

“I’m certainly more prepared because of some of the experiences I’ve had in the past few years,” she said.

“They (the England and Wales Cricket Board) have got to ask people within the game what they think. I don’t care who coaches or captains the team, I just want English cricket to get back to where it should be.

“We’ve got to use people who know what’s going on to help. I feel I’m in a position to help and support the ECB in that process.

open image in gallery Charlotte Edwards (right) has proved a successful coach around the world since retiring as a player ( PA Archive )

“I’ve got great experience across county level and working in the WBBL, (and) hopefully somebody will pick up the phone and ask what we need to do to get better.”

Edwards guided Mumbai Indians to the inaugural Women’s Premier League title in India and helped Southern Brave to triumph in the women’s Hundred in 2023. She has also done excellent work with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash and Southern Viperes in English domestic cricket.

Former England head coach Mark Robinson, who oversaw the final days of Edwards’ time as skipper, left his post at Warwickshire on Thursday by mutual consent.

PA