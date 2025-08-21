Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have named former captain Heather Knight in their Women’s World Cup squad as she continues her comeback from injury, but experienced seamer Kate Cross is among those to miss out.

Knight has not played since damaging her hamstring in May but takes her place in a 15-strong squad for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka, which runs from 30 September 30 to 2 November.

With conditions on the sub-continent set to offer turn, head coach Charlotte Edwards has included four specialist spinners.

Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean are joined by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who had been overlooked for the recent series against India but is now set for her first 50-over World Cup. She effectively takes the place of Cross, who is edged out of a reduced pace lineup.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge is also back after losing her place in the ODI setup after last winter’s Ashes defeat, while Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards have missed the cut.

Head Coach Charlotte Edwards said: “Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I’m delighted for all the players named in the squad.

“Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and I believe that if we play our best cricket we can compete with anyone.”

England squad for 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup

Em Arlott (Warwickshire)

Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze)

Lauren Bell (Hampshire)

Alice Capsey (Surrey)

Charlie Dean (Somerset)

Sophia Dunkley (Surrey)

Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire)

Lauren Filer (Durham)

Sarah Glenn (The Blaze)

Amy Jones (The Blaze)

Heather Knight (Somerset)

Emma Lamb (Lancashire)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze; captain)

Linsey Smith (Hampshire)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey)