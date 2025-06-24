Headingley hits: A look at England’s thrilling Test tussles in Yorkshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England created some more Headingley magic with an impressive fifth-day run chase to beat India in the first Test.

Ben Duckett’s 149 helped Ben Stokes’ side chase down a massive target of 371, their second-highest pursuit.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some more memorable moments in Leeds.

Botham’s Ashes

Arguably England’s most famous Test match of all time, the hosts were set for defeat in the 1981 Ashes as they slumped to 135 for seven following on in their second innings.

Ian Botham then came to the party, blasting an unbeaten 149 to help set a target of 130, which Australia fell short of thanks to Bob Willis’ inspired spell of eight for 43.

Stokes on fire

Ben Stokes evoked memories of Botham with a magical performance to help England climb off the canvas in the 2019 Ashes.

Chasing an unlikely 359 to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England looked dead and buried at 286 for nine. But Stokes produced one of the finest Test innings to finish 135 not out and guide his side home.

England clinch a tight one

Four years later there was more drama and, with Australia leading 2-0 in the Ashes series, England came out on top in a much lower-scoring third Test match which ebbed and flowed.

Things were again looking dicey when they fell to 171 for six, chasing 251, but Harry Brook’s 75 and an unbeaten 32 from Chris Woakes kept alive the series, which eventually ended 2-2.