Eoin Morgan plays down speculation linking him with England white-ball job

Former England one-day captain Eoin Morgan has distanced himself from speculation linking him to the role of coaching the national white-ball side.

Current boss Matthew Mott is under pressure amid a review of England’s disappointing performances in their last two major tournaments.

England fell at the group stage at the 2023 World Cup and were unconvincing in reaching the semi-finals of the T20 equivalent, before losing heavily to India last month.

Morgan, who captained England to their World Cup triumph in 2019, is highly regarded and considered a potential replacement for Mott but he has indicated he is focused on his media and family commitments.

Mott’s position is under scrutiny after two disappointing tournament performances (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Morgan, working as a pundit during Sky Sports’ coverage of The Hundred, said: “I’ve been asked a lot over the past couple of months about the role and if I would take it on, and my answer has simply been that the timing for everything in my life at the moment is not right.

“Yes, I want to coach down the line, but I have a young family and I spend a lot more time at home and watching cricket doing this. I’m absolutely loving what I’m doing.

“This news is actually news to me. It’s obviously not nice when a coach comes under fire and there is a lot of speculation about his future but only time will tell what will happen.”

Mott took charge of the limited-overs side in 2022 after the sacking of Chris Silverwood, with Brendon McCullum appointed as Test coach.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, is assessing the white-ball side’s performances (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Archive )

Morgan, who was still captain at the time, retired soon after. He subsequently raised eyebrows with comments that were critical of the side under Mott during their failed World Cup defence.

The ongoing review, which could also bring focus on the position of captain Jos Buttler, is being led by Rob Key, the managing director for the England men’s teams.

The white-ball side are next in action when they face Australia in September, with their next major tournament being the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025.