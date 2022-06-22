England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against Netherlands
Jos Buttler will lead England in Morgan’s absence
Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of England’s third and final one-day international against the Netherlands as a precautionary measure due to a minor groin injury.
Jos Buttler will captain the side as they seek a clean sweep over their opponents having wrapped up a series win on Sunday.
Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper.
