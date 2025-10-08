‘I’m worth more’: Freddie Flintoff leaves Superchargers coaching role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Freddie Flintoff has walked away from his role as Northern Superchargers head coach, suggesting the team’s new Indian owners made him feel undervalued.

Flintoff, who remains one of the biggest stars in English cricket, led the Headingley-based Hundred franchise in the last two editions of the tournament but will not be involved next year.

The former England captain revealed the news on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, co-hosted by Superchargers spinner Adil Rashid, indicating he would have liked to stay on after overseeing a third-placed finish this year.

But he claimed conversations with the Sun Group, which have bought the full 100 per cent stake in Superchargers as part of the influx of new investors into the competition, quickly broke down.

“Unfortunately I’m not going to do it, which is sad,” he said.

open image in gallery Northern Superchargers fans have seen the last of Andrew Flintoff (John Walton/PA)

“The past two years I felt we were building something really nice and I’d have loved to see it through.

“We’ve got new owners, I spoke to them. They phoned up, they said they wanted us to do it, so I said: ‘Yeah, fine. Make us an offer’.

“I genuinely don’t do it for the money, although it’s nice, but I think I’m worth (more) than just over a quarter of the (salary of) other head coaches.

“The money was one thing so I’m not quite sure they wanted me anyway, but then you also want to feel valued. I said, ‘this isn’t going to work for me’ and they weren’t going to move on it.”

Rashid, one of the team’s marquee players, responded by telling Flintoff: “You’ll be missed. I wasn’t expecting that.”

open image in gallery Spinner Adil Rashid will miss Flintoff’s influence at Headingley (Richard Sellers/PA)

Flintoff, who is also head coach of England Lions, could well be of interest to other Hundred teams as the new influence behind the scenes begins to be felt. London Spirit have already lured Andy Flower away from Trent Rockets and further personnel changes are likely.

Superchargers, meanwhile, are set to change their name to incorporate the Sunrisers branding of their IPL and SA20 stablemates.