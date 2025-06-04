Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Stead will stand down as Black Caps coach at the end of June, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday, bringing to an end a highly successful seven-year reign that included the capture of the inaugural World Test Championship title.

The 53-year-old stood down as coach of the country's white ball teams in April and his desire to spend less time on tour ultimately did not marry with NZC's aspiration to have one coach across all formats.

"There's been some amazing memories over the past seven years based around a group of fantastic and talented people who have gone out to give their best for their country," he said in a NZC statement.

"It's been nice to be competitive across all three formats and I'd like to think that regardless of results, the opposition know the Black Caps are a team that won't fold."

Stead said the World Test Championship triumph in 2021 and New Zealand's 3-0 sweep of India on the sub-continent last year were the highlights of his time in charge.

New Zealand also finished as runners-up on boundary countback at the 2019 50-overs World Cup, runners-up at the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup as well as at the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The Black Caps topped the Test and ODI rankings and reached the semi-finals at two other white-ball World Cups during his time in charge.

"For a country with five million people and limited resources, we comparatively perform outstandingly well against the other powerhouses of the game," Stead added.

Producing consistent performances over such a lengthy period rested in some part on Stead's ability to refresh the squad with young players as generational talents retired or spent lengthy periods on the sidelines with injury.

Former Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said Stead is likely to be remembered as one of New Zealand's most successful cricket coaches.

"There was no one more hardworking and passionate about seeing the Black Caps grow and succeed," he said. "He was always thorough in his planning and preparation and will go down as one of our best coaches, but an even better bloke."

NZC has already started the search for the successor to the former top-order Test batsman and Stead said he would take some time to recharge before seeking out another challenge.

"I still have the coaching bug and will look to explore opportunities at home and abroad where I can look to share what I've learned from my 30 years of professional sport as a player and coach," he said.

