Sir Geoffrey Boycott successfully undergoes surgery to remove throat tumour

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has undergone a successful operation to remove a tumour from his throat, his family have said.

The 83-year-old former England batter announced earlier this month that he had received a second diagnosis of the illness having previously undergone extensive chemotherapy in 2002.

Boycott, who scored 151 first-class centuries from 1962 to 1986 for Yorkshire and England as well as scoring 8,114 runs in 108 Tests, said via social media on July 2: “In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation.”

However, giving an update on Wednesday, his daughter Emma posted: “Just to let everyone know my father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a three-hour operation to remove his throat cancer.

“Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update.”

Following retirement from first-class cricket, he moved into commentary and spent 14 years working on BBC’s Test Match Special, stepping down in 2020.