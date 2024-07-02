Sir Geoffrey Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time

Support truly

Former Yorkshire and England batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott has revealed he has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time.

The 83-year-old will undergo surgery later this month in a bid to beat the disease he was initially diagnosed with in 2002, at the age of 62.

In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, Boycott said: “In the last few weeks I have had an MRI scan, CT scan, a PET scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott is to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with throat cancer (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Archive )

“From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and, even if the operation is successful, every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”

Boycott played 108 Tests for England and scored 151 first-class centuries in a 25-year career.

He subsequently spent 14 years as a pundit on the BBC’s Test Match Special before retiring in 2020.