Australia legend axed from Ashes TV coverage
Glenn McGrath has been dropped from his commentary role with Australian broadcaster ABC
Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath has been dropped from his role as a television commentator with broadcaster ABC just two days before the start of the 2025/26 Ashes series.
The test match series sees the rivalry between England and Australia renewed when the two sides meet for the first test match on Friday 21 November but McGrath will not be part of the commentary team reporting from the ground.
ABC are an Australian media organisation and have made the late change to their line-up due to an upcoming commercial partnership between McGrath and betting company Bet365.
ABC block all their staff members from having a commercial partnership with betting organisations and as such they made the decision to axe the former fast bowler despite him featuring heavily in their promotional material for the Ashes.
McGrath’s team were transparent and forthcoming about the deal with Bet365 and informed ABC of the connection before the broadcaster decided to remove him from their coverage.
An ABC spokesperson said: “The ABC and Glenn McGrath have mutually parted ways for this Ashes.
“We look forward to seeing Glenn around the grounds throughout the series and would welcome working with him in the future.
“Our great commentary team, led by Jim Maxwell and Corbin Middlemas, is excited for the first test in Perth this Friday.”
The influence of gambling on cricket and other sports in Australia has faced heavy criticism but also provides plenty of opportunities for former players to generate income once their playing careers are over.
Many high-profile cricketers, including McGrath and Mitchell Johnson, have endorsed bookmakers after retirement with Johnson having also previously been dropped from ABC’s coverage.
Current test player Usman Khawaja meanwhile said the Australian government were “100 per cent too slow” to ban betting ads.
The 38-year-old explained: “If gambling is repeatedly being brought together with sport and athletes, showing you can’t watch sport without gambling, then it is a very, very dangerous precedent to set.”
