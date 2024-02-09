Graeme Smith has a plan – but is it too late to save South African cricket?

When Graeme Smith made his Test debut back in 2002, the cricket world was a very different place. Now, as one of the most respected figures in the global game prepares for the finale of the SA20 tournament, the former South African captain acknowledges that the opportunities available to the modern player come with consequences.

Smith’s home country are currently playing a Test in New Zealand with what amounts to a reserve team. With the majority of the first and second-choice players signed up for the SA20, the nation was left with little choice than to field a weakened team for the compulsory World Test Championship fixtures. The Proteas starting line-up at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will doubtless find itself as a quiz question in the not-too-distant future. What lurks around the corner for the five-day format, meanwhile, remains world cricket’s $64,000 question.

“Look, at the outset (the South Africa tour to New Zealand) is frustrating – it shouldn’t really happen again,” Smith, the SA20 commissioner, tells the Independent. “But from an SA20 perspective, It’s four weeks of the year and we commit our best players to it to grow it for the benefit of Cricket South Africa.