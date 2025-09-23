Respected all over world – Graham Gooch leads tributes to Dickie Bird

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England captain Graham Gooch led the tributes to Dickie Bird while remembering with a smile the time he hit the beloved umpire with a straight drive.

Bird, who stood in 66 Test matches and became one of the most recognisable figures in cricket, has died at the age of 92.

Tributes have flooded in from the cricketing fraternity and beyond with Barnsley, his hometown football club, announcing they will hold a minute’s applause at their Carabao Cup tie against Brighton on Tuesday evening.

Bird was in the middle when Gooch played his most famous Test innings, 333 against India at Lord’s in 1990.

But it was another match, against Australia at Old Trafford in 1985, which Gooch recalled fondly.

“He tried to get out of the way of the straight drive – but of course it hit him straight on the ankle,” Gooch told TalkSport.

“He wasn’t averse to making a bit of a song and dance about things and he had to go off for treatment.

“We all remember him as a fantastic umpire, a brilliant umpire, well respected by players and fans all over the world.

“One of my abiding memory was things always happened to Dickie in the field.

“At Headingley once they had a leaking pipe, right where Dickie was standing. Coming up like a sprinkler. It could only happen to him.

“He got on with all the players. We didn’t always agree with his decisions but he was a good umpire if you were a batter. You had to be plumb for him to give you out.”

Bird umpired his first county match in 1970 and stood in his first Test match three years later. He also umpired three World Cup finals.

Yorkshire, where he was appointed president in 2014, announced his death “with profound sadness”.

Yorkshire chair Colin Graves told TalkSport: “It’s a sad day. He was a brilliant guy who loved being part of the Yorkshire set-up and everything we do here. He will be sadly missed at Headingley.”

The ECB said: “Everyone at the England and Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dickie Bird.

“A proud Yorkshireman and a much-loved umpire, he will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Dickie.”

ECB chief executive Richard Gould added: “Dickie was a much-loved character, who earned respect and admiration with his humility and charm.

“A proud Yorkshireman, a fine umpire and player who deeply cared about the game.”

Bird played for Yorkshire and then Leicestershire later in his career before turning to umpiring.

Leicestershire said: “Leicestershire CCC is saddened to hear of the passing of Dickie Bird.

“He represented the Foxes in the early 1960s, scoring over 1,000 runs in his debut season at Grace Road. A true cricketing icon whose contribution to the game will never be forgotten.”

Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and cricket fan, wrote on X: “Sad news, he was indeed a legend. My condolences to his family and friends.”