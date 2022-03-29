Former England assistant Graham Thorpe appointed Afghanistan head coach
The 52-year-old left his role with England following the Ashes series defeat in Australia
Former England batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s men’s team.
Thorpe, 52, left his role as England assistant coach following the backroom shake-up in the wake of the disastrous 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia.
Former head coach Lance Klusener parted company with the Afghanistan Cricket Board at the end of 2021 following two years at the helm.
Thorpe, who played 100 Tests and 82 one-day internationals, will take over from Stuart Law, who had been fulfilling the head coach role on an interim basis.
A statement from the ACB read: “Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of our national men’s cricket team.
“He will step up into the role of head coach ahead of the upcoming international events of Afghanistan.
“It’s to mention that the ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies