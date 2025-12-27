England’s bowlers strike as wickets continue to tumble at the MCG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wickets continued to fall at a frantic pace in the Boxing Day Test, with England reducing Australia’s second innings to 98 for six on a venomous pitch at the MCG.

After both teams were bowled out on day one, the tourists got on a roll again to make it 26 wickets in four sessions.

At the break Australia’s lead stood at 140, with every run looking precious on a dream surface for the seamers. Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse took two each, with one apiece for Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, though the latter left the the field with hamstring pain to cast some doubt over his continued role in the game.

England once again entrusted the new ball to Carse but he responded with another erratic spell that failed to make the most of helpful conditions. Atkinson was somehow both tidier and more expensive but he did get things up and running by undoing nightwatcher Scott Boland with a hint of extra bounce as he tried and failed to defend outside off.

England’s relief was shortlived, with Atkinson pulling up at the end of his fourth over of the morning. He immediately made his way to the dressing room clutching his left leg.

His departure hastened Stokes’ introduction and the skipper needed only five balls to get up and running, Jake Weatherald losing his off stump after an indecisive leave.

Travis Head’s ability to keep the scoreboard moving was hurting England, who gave him a life on 26 when he chopped Tongue to backward point. Will Jacks, who pulled off a stunning catch in Brisbane, flung out a hand but could only parry it.

Marnus Labuschagne was less equipped to tackle conditions and endured a brief and bitter stay. He suffered two painful blows on the gloves in one spiteful over from Stokes before nicking Tongue to Joe Root at first slip. He stood his ground, convinced it had not carried cleanly, and was furious when the TV umpire disagreed to send him him packing for eight.

Head became the top-scorer in the match when he passed Harry Brook’s knock of 41 but he fell four short of a half-century. This time it was a ripper from Carse, who jagged one from leg to off to bowl Australia’s form batter in emphatic fashion.

England made it three wickets for six runs as Tongue bounced out Usman Khawaja for a duck, flapping to fine leg, and Carse had Alex Carey flashing to the cordon.