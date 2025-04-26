Ben Raine and Codi Yusuf impress as Durham down Worcestershire inside two days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Durham claimed their first Rothesay County Championship Division One victory of the season after beating Worcestershire by six wickets.

A low-scoring affair saw Tom Taylor and Ben Allison take three wickets each as the visitors were bowled out for 136 on day two.

In their second innings, Worcestershire tumbled to 81 all out as Ben Raine and Codi Yusuf ended with four wickets each and Ollie Robinson and Graham Clark chased down a target of 108 runs inside 27 overs.

Surrey established a 38-run lead in their clash with Somerset.

Skipper Rory Burns set the tone for Surrey, scoring 76, and was aided by half-centuries from Jamie Smith and Dom Sibley to surpass Somerset’s first innings score of 283.

England duo Dan Lawrence and Gus Atkinson were unbeaten on 35 and 12, respectively, as Surrey closed day two on 321 for seven.

Tom Haines scored a half-century as Sussex lead Nottinghamshire by 64 runs.

Haseeb Hameed top-scored for Nottinghamshire with 85 before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson, who took four wickets along with Jayden Seales and Josh Tongue hit an unbeaten 39 before the hosts were bowled out for 300 at Trent Bridge.

Haines got Sussex’s reply off to a solid start, scoring 64 before being caught and bowled by Fergus O’Neill, with the visitors reaching stumps on 195 for seven.

In Division Two, Martin Andersson scored a century as Middlesex trail Derbyshire by 371-runs.

The all-rounder hit his second first-class ton, scoring 107 before his innings was brought to a close after being bowled by Nathan Fernandes and Luis Reece also impressed at the crease with 60 before being run out as Derbyshire were reduced to 472.

Middlesex’s response got off to a tricky start when Blair Tickner picked up two wickets and Leus du Plooy retired hurt, before the visitors closed on 101 for three.

Dominic Goodman took five wickets as Gloucestershire reached stumps with a 78-run lead over Leicestershire.

Lewis Hill, Ian Holland and Ben Cox all scored half-centuries for Leicestershire, but Goodman finished with five for 54 as the visitors were restricted to 262 – an advantage of 10.

The hosts closed on 88 for two at Bristol second time around.