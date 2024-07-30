Support truly

Adil Rashid believes Harry Brook’s experience as captain of the Hundred franchise the Northern Superchargers can help him to become a possible future England cricket captain.

The 25-year-old will skipper the side for the first time on Tuesday, against Southern Brave, and Rashid is enjoying playing under his England teammate.

“With Brooky having the captaincy, it is something fresh and hopefully looking forward into the future it is something I personally believe he can take (forward),” he said.“He will bring that calmness, that clarity, obviously he will bring those world-class skills as a player.”

“Potentially (it could lead to the England captaincy). Everyone starts somewhere.

“Some captains started at 22 or 23, got into that role and become captain of more squads and teams as they got better, with more experience and they gained more confidence. When that happens, naturally they go on further and represent England (as captain).

“This is definitely a starter for him to captain here at the Superchargers and it is just about getting that experience. I am sure he will be a captain that is calm, but is positive and looks at things in a positive manner.”

Leading his country is nothing new for Brook, who is currently third in the ICC Test batting rankings, as he was captain of the Under 19 side.

His time with the Superchargers will be spent under the guidance of former England captain Andrew Flintoff, who is head coach of the franchise, and he has also been touted for a bigger role within the England set-up.

With Matthew Mott stepping down as the white ball captain Flintoff’s name has been mentioned as a possible replacement and Rashid has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

“I think Fred is a natural leader,” he said.

“When he does speak, people listen and get inspired by his talk, by the language he uses, which is a big positive. To listen to someone who has been there, done it, I am sure he will do wonders.

“He also brings something fresh, something new as to how he looks at cricket as a coach with that enjoyment factor, that freedom to express yourself. So far he has fitted in really well.”