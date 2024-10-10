Harry Brook tops 300 as free-scoring England break records in first Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Harry Brook scored England’s first triple century since 1990 and shared a record stand of 454 with Joe Root as the tourists smashed a towering total of 823 for seven against Pakistan before declaring to chase victory.

Runs rained down with abandon on day four of the first Test in Multan, with Brook making a stunning career-best 317 and Root 262.

By the time Ollie Pope signalled to end the assault England had made the fourth largest total ever seen in the Test arena and rewritten the history books. Brook, meanwhile, became the the first English batter to breach the 300 mark since Graham Gooch against India 34 years ago.

After chasing leather for 150 demoralising overs Pakistan then lost Abdullah Shafique to the very first ball of their second innings as Chris Woakes sent off stump tumbling out of the ground.

At tea the hosts were 244 behind on 23 for one, with England hunting nine more wickets in four sessions to pull off what would be a remarkable victory.

Things could have been even more memorable had Brook hunted down Sir Len Hutton’s English record of 364, but his relentless accumulation against a broken attack finally came to an end when he top-edged a sweep off Saim Ayub.

Like Root before him he was mobbed with handshakes by the opposition, offered a standing ovation by the few dozen travelling fans and warmly embraced by his team-mates in the dressing room.

The pair scored mercilessly together against a wearied and woebegone bowling attack, smashed a 67-year-old record for the highest partnership by any England pair, easily trumping the 411 made by Peter May and Colin Cowdrey at Edgbaston in 1957.

Starting the day 64 behind the home side’s mark of 556, England transformed their position into a lead of 267 midway through the afternoon session. Pakistan for the most part cast themselves as passengers, with a dispirited attack dragging themselves to the crease in hope more than expectation and some truly woeful catching chipping away at their efforts.

Root was put down at midwicket on 186 by Babar Azam, whose sloppiness cost 73 runs, while Jamie Smith was put down twice in the deep in his cameo of 31.

Brook’s dominant knock stood at the heart of the innings, containing 29 fours and three sixes and an imperious manner that made him look a class above the opposition. He manipulated space intelligently, picked gaps at will and hit over the top of the infield with impunity.

On several occasions he dropped to his knees to ramp the spinners over his shoulder and appeared untouchable in the post-lunch sessions where he added 99 runs in 65 balls before perishing.

Debutant Brydon Carse had the honour of taking England past 800 and did it with a swagger, launching his second ball in Test cricket for six.

The declaration eventually came and despite their marathon shift in the field, Pakistan cannot have envisaged a more dismal start than Woakes sending Shafique’s off stump cartwheeling with his first ball.

Shan Masood almost followed in a sketchy start to his knock, Woakes and Gus Atkinson both dropping tough chances off each other.