Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England’s Harry Brook sells for over £1.3million in IPL auction

His eventual price in rupees of 13.25 crore was almost nine times his base price of 1.5 crore

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 23 December 2022 10:04
Comments
Harry Brook was a big-money pick-up in the IPL (PA)
Harry Brook was a big-money pick-up in the IPL (PA)
(PA Wire)

England batter Harry Brook has been sold for over £1.3million in the Indian Premier League auction.

The Yorkshire star, who scored 468 runs at both an average and strike rate of over 93 in the recent Test series in Pakistan, went to Sunrisers Hyderabad after a bidding war also involving Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His eventual price in rupees of 13.25 crore was almost nine times his base price of 1.5 crore.

Brook has 372 runs at a strike rate of almost 138 in 20 appearances in T20 internationals.

Test captain Ben Stokes was clearly impressed with his team-mate’s haul, tweeting: “Broooooooooooooky lad.”

Recommended

Joe Root went unsold at his base price of one crore, just over £100,000, as on his only previous appearance in the auction in 2018. There is still the chance for Root to be claimed later in the team-building process.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in