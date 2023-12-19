England’s Harry Brook signed by Delhi Capitals for £380,000 at IPL mini auction

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England batter Harry Brook has been signed by the Delhi Capitals for four crore rupees (around £380,000) at the Indian Premier League 2024 player mini auction.

The 24-year-old began his first IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad but will now make the switch to Delhi and was the second player to be auctioned behind West Indies batter Rovman Powell.

Last year, Sunrisers paid over £1.3million for Brook but he scored just 190 runs in 11 matches in the 2023 season.

Travis Head, whose brilliant 137 helped Australia win the 50-over World Cup final against host nation India last month, was signed by Sunrisers for 6.8 crore Indian rupees (around £645,000) in the mini auction.

The 29-year-old left-handed batter returns to the IPL for the first time since 2017, when he played 10 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Australia captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in IPL history after being signed by Sunrisers for 20.5 crore Indian rupees (around £1.945m).

That eclipsed the record of 18.5 crore Indian rupees that Punjab Kings paid for England all-rounder Sam Curran in last year’s auction.

Cummins joins international team-mate Head at Hyderabad, the 30-year-old fast bowler having played 42 matches in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.