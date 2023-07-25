Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Brook admitted he feels like he was “too reckless” during the Lord’s Test, as England drew criticism for their batting performances early in the Ashes series.

England’s approach under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes has been something new and innovative, and Bazball has become routinely used for their aggressive brand of cricket.

But the criticisms were there at the start of the Ashes. Players came out swinging from the hip for the first ball, and a more measured approach did not come into force until England were already 2-0 down in the series. With the fourth Test at Old Trafford washed out, they can now no longer win the series, only level it at the Oval.

Even Brook, who routinely scores quickly and has the ability to put any bowler on the back foot, he admitted it maybe went too far at Lord’s.

“I feel like I was too reckless at Lord’s. There’s a fine line between being aggressive and reckless. So it’s just trying to find that balance,” he said. I’ve said a couple of times, there is a fine line; I’d probably rather be on the recklessness side than the tentative side. Just always looking to score; I’m not just there to survive.”

England’s batting performance at Old Trafford was as close to perfect as anyone could have expected. Zak Crawley’s 189 and Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 99 made the headlines but it was more complete than the initial picture would suggest.

Only one batter in the top seven did not score at least a half century, as England scored 592 runs and left Australia struggling to contain the run rate.

Brook was the star at Headingley, with his 75 guiding England out of trouble and towards the required 251 runs in their chase to keep the series alive, and he believes the backing of the two at the helm has been key to his meteoric rise in just ten months of playing Test cricket.

“Had it been different management, I don’t think it would have happened,” he said.

“I probably wouldn’t have had the freedom and the backing of everybody to go out there and play the way I have. Credit to them two guys as well. I don’t think you can come into any international sport and not think you’re good enough.

“I feel like I’ve potentially exceeded my expectation but I’ve always felt like I’m good enough to play at Test cricket and score runs here.”

With all the wider noise surrounding Test cricket and Brook himself, England can be reassured that a player aged 24 wants to represent England rather than the more lucrative contracts offered by the various franchise leagues around the world.

“I want to play cricket for England. I’m not bothered about all the franchise stuff. Obviously, it’s a bonus but I’m completely focussed on playing cricket for England.”