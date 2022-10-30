Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England’s Harry Brook looks to come out of his shell in vital New Zealand clash

England will be all but eliminated if they lose to the Black Caps in Brisbane on Tuesday

David Charlesworth
Sunday 30 October 2022 12:37
Comments
Harry Brook has struggled at the T20 World Cup (PA)
Harry Brook has struggled at the T20 World Cup (PA)
(PA Wire)

Harry Brook is intent on learning from his mistakes at the T20 World Cup as the England batter admitted he was too overcautious in their shock defeat against Ireland.

England know another setback will see them all but eliminated and they are likely to go in with an unchanged line-up in their penultimate Super 12s game against New Zealand at Brisbane on Tuesday.

The five-run loss to Ireland in a rain-affected contest has weakened their position, with England unable to get ahead on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern before a shower at the MCG ended proceedings.

Brook shouldered some of the blame, accepting he was too passive in the middle-order and should have thrown caution to the wind earlier in his innings with plenty of batting still to come.

Recommended

He holed out for 18 off 21 balls, with his struggles being followed by Moeen Ali crashing several boundaries, but Brook believes he will be better for the experience in what is his first international tournament.

“I feel like batting five is always a tricky situation,” said the 23-year-old Yorkshireman. “The other day, (being) three down in the powerplay is always tough. I was a little bit in my shell.

“I don’t think it was because it’s a World Cup. I think I was just trying to take it deep and obviously the rain caught us. But the batting we’ve got, you can always back it.

“That’s probably why I didn’t bat the way I wanted to. I could have probably taken a risk earlier knowing that we had Moeen, (Liam) Livingstone, (Sam) Curran, (Chris) Woakes and (Adil) Rashid to come.”

I'm at the start of my career and hopefully I'll play in several World Cups.

Harry Brook

Brook catapulted himself into England’s World Cup XI with several breakout performances in Pakistan before they travelled to Australia, where he has struggled to replicate his success.

In domestic and international T20s Down Under he has amassed only 82 runs in 11 innings, although he made an unbeaten 45 at the Gabba in an unofficial warm-up against Pakistan two weeks ago.

“Every wicket is different in Australia,” Brook said. “Adapting to each different wicket every time we play on a different ground is quite tricky, but it’s something I’ve got to do and get better at.”

Brook, though, is enjoying his time at the tournament and attempts to keep a level-headed attitude which means he feels equally at home in an England shirt as he does in a club environment.

“It’s just another game of cricket isn’t it – obviously it’s on on the world stage but it’s still the same ball coming down at you,” said Brook, the youngest member of England’s 15-strong squad.

“I think there’s different pressures, obviously. With it being a world competition it is a bit more pressure but I want to still play the way I do, whether I’m playing for my club side or whether I’m playing for England.

“It’s great fun. I’m playing with some of the best players in the world, trying to learn from them. Obviously, I’m at the start of my career and hopefully I’ll play in several World Cups.”

England were knocked out of last year’s edition at the semi-final stage by New Zealand, who are favourites to progress having won two of their three group matches in Australia with one washout.

The Black Caps can land a potential knockout blow on England’s hopes of unifying the limited-overs World Cups but Brook insisted he is not overthinking what victory or defeat could mean.

Recommended

“Every game we’ve got to win now,” added Brook. “It’s just another game, we’ve obviously got to go out there and try and just play the game as it is.

“I don’t think there’s much point putting too much pressure on yourself. Obviously, if we do lose then we’re making it harder for ourselves, if we’re not already out the competition.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in