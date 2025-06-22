Harry Brook builds on Ollie Pope century as England chip away at India lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Brook took over from centurion Ollie Pope as England continued to chip away at India’s lead on day three of the first Rothesay Test at Headingley.

Pope was an early casualty in the morning session, falling for 106 in the third over, but Brook hit a flowing 57 not out to keep the hosts on the front foot at his home ground.

He shared fifty stands with Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith as England reached 327 for five – 144 behind India’s first-innings mark.

Brook’s knock would have been particularly frustrating for Jasprit Bumrah, who had him caught on nought in the last over on Saturday evening only to be called for a no-ball.

Brook roared out of the blocks, ending Prasidh Krishna’s first over of the day with a cut for four and a thrash for six over midwicket.

While he was just getting started, Pope was coming to the end of his work. Having put so much into his hundred in tricky conditions on Saturday, he added just six more before an innocuous steer at Krishna settled in Rishabh Pant’s gloves.

Brook showed his willingness to pick up the baton at the start of the next over, taking a couple of steps down the pitch and thrashing the Bumrah for four through cover. Few batters have attempted to play the master seamer with such freedom and even fewer have lived to tell the tale.

England’s progress steadied after Stokes arrived at the crease, the skipper solid as he left Brook to apply the occasional moment of brute force, including one searing drive through extra cover off Mohammed Siraj.

Stokes’ demise for 20 was more timid, pushing away from his body at Siraj and nicking through to the keeper. He threw his head backwards in frustration and tossed his bat in the air, sensing an opportunity missed.

Shardul Thakur thought he had nipped out another when Jamie Smith was given lbw on nine but DRS showed the ball sliding down leg and the all-rounder was milked for 38 in six overs.

Brook was spared on 46 when an edge off the spin of Ravindra Jadeja popped out of Pant’s gloves, but the runs continued to come as England finished with 118 for two from the session.