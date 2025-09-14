Ollie Pope could lose vice-captaincy as Brendon McCullum hints at Ashes switch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendon McCullum believes England’s Ashes squad will be “pretty easy” to select but Ollie Pope could be replaced as vice-captain by Harry Brook for the blockbuster series.

Pope officially took on the role in May 2023 after cementing his spot as England’s number three in Tests and has stepped up to lead the side five times during Ben Stokes’ injury-enforced absences.

Stokes is back in training following a shoulder problem but his head coach at Durham, Ryan Campbell, was “not 100 per cent sure” the all-rounder would be an ever-present against Australia.

If he were to miss some of the series, which starts on November 21 in Perth, it may be England’s white-ball skipper Brook filling the void.

Asked whether Pope will assume his usual role as Stokes’ deputy, England’s head coach said: “We will work on that one. We will chat about that over the coming days as we finalise our Ashes squad.

“I think it’s a pretty easy squad to pick. We don’t need too big a squad but we have a very settled group of batters, a cartel of fast bowlers and Shoaib Bashir as our frontline spinner.”

As for whether he has discussed the vice-captaincy with Pope, McCullum added: “No, not yet. You’re always looking at things, right? Every time you get together with a series, you discuss things.

“I think it’s no secret Harry Brook is emerging as a leader within English cricket, so that’s something we need to work out. But whatever happens, a great team understands that just because you haven’t got a title, doesn’t stop you from being a leader.”

The admission could be interpreted as Pope’s spot in England’s XI being under threat after averaging 34 against India, starting the series with a century but adding just one other 50-plus score in nine innings.

While Jacob Bethell made two single-figure scores in his lone appearance as England were held to a 2-2 draw, the stylish left-hander impressed at first drop against New Zealand last winter.

His stock has improved after a couple of fine outings during South Africa’s white-ball visit, including a maiden professional century, but McCullum sidestepped whether Bethell will supplant Pope.

McCullum, who confirmed Pope would be back-up wicketkeeper to Jamie Smith, said: “We’ll slow ourselves down a bit there, we’ll wait till we get down there before we start making those decisions.”

Choosing a second spinner and finalising his coaching staff is also on the to-do list this week for McCullum, who heads back to his native New Zealand on Monday after the end of the English summer.

England’s third T20 against South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled because of unrelenting rain at Trent Bridge, meaning the series finished 1-1.

An understrength England now head to Ireland for three T20s in Malahide on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with Bethell, at 21, poised to become the country’s youngest captain in an international.

McCullum said: “I spoke to ‘Beth’ last night and I just told him to do it his way and enjoy it and just don’t try and do anything that he doesn’t believe in. He’s great, he’s been fantastic.

“It’s all come quick for him but if you look at the squad we’re taking there and you look at the future development of leaders within our group, it’s a wonderful opportunity for him. He’ll do a great job.”