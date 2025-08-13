Graham Clark snatches victory for Northern Superchargers with last-ball six

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Clark hit a last-ball six to snatch a dramatic three-wicket victory for Northern Superchargers against Southern Brave in The Hundred at Southampton.

With his side needing five to win and having just faced two dot balls, Clark clubbed Tymal Mills over the boundary at mid-wicket to top-score with 38 from 24 balls.

Zak Crawley had earlier contributed 29 and England team-mate Harry Brook 22 as the Superchargers chased down the Brave’s 139 for five, finishing 141 for seven.

In the women’s match, Brave remain unbeaten and moved to the top of the table after an eight-wicket win.

Sophie Devine took three for 15 while the partnership of Danni Wyatt-Hodge (43) and Laura Wolvaardt (33 not out) made 61 as Brave successfully hit a target of 103 set for them with 17 balls to spare for their third triumph of the season.

The visitors were all out for 102 with Devine a particular thorn in their side, removing Phoebe Litchfield for five before seeing off Linsey Smith and Lucy Higham with consecutive deliveries.

In Cardiff, Kathryn Bryce was stumped by younger sister Sarah, but still led Manchester Originals Women to a thumping seven-wicket win over Welsh Fire.

The elder Bryce sibling had made 45 off 41 balls when she was beaten by Jess Jonassen, with Bryce junior removing the bails.

But the Originals cruised past their meagre target of 74 for the loss of just three wickets.

Bryce had earlier taken two wickets and Lauren Filer took three in five balls as Fire were restricted to 73 for nine.

In the men’s match, a half-century from Jos Buttler was not enough for the Originals in a 25-run defeat.

Buttler hit 57 from 34 deliveries but they fell well short of Fire’s total of 137 for eight.

Riley Meredith took four wickets, including Phil Salt, and Mark Chapman Ben McKinney leaving Originals 14 for two, and they were eventually dismissed for 112 with three balls of the 100 remaining.