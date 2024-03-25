Harry Brook set to feature for Yorkshire in County Championship after IPL withdrawal

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Brook is set to return to action for Yorkshire in the opening rounds of the County Championship after withdrawing from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Brook pulled out of his deal with the Delhi Capitals to remain with his grieving family after the death of his grandmother, Pauline, in February.

The 25-year-old had also missed England’s Test tour of India and is yet to play competitive cricket in 2024.

But Yorkshire have been boosted by the middle-order batter’s availability for the new county season, with coach Ottis Gibson confirming that Brook could be in consideration for their opening fixture against Leicestershire, which begins on 5 April.

Former England bowling coach Gibson could also have Joe Root at his disposal after the 33-year-old opted out of consideration for this year’s IPL.

“Now that Brooky isn’t going to the IPL, I suspect he’s going to be available for us for the first few games, including [against] Leicestershire,” Gibson told the Yorkshire CCC website.

“He loves playing for us, and Rooty is also going to be available for some games in that early period. Having those two playing for us would be special.”

Brook will hope to press to win back his place in England’s middle order after Jonny Bairstow was promoted to number five in the order for the India series.

Harry Brook should return for England this summer (Getty Images)

Bairstow endured a difficult series with the bat, while Ben Foakes, who took the gloves, was also short of runs.

England open their Test summer against the West Indies at Lord’s on 10 July after the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and USA in June.

Brook is also likely to be part of England’s plans for the tournament as he looks to establish himself as a key player in all three formats.

The batter had been close to his grandmother, who accepted several awards on her grandson’s behalf.

“I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather,” Brook said in a statement earlier in March.

“When at home, there would hardly be a day go by that didn’t include seeing her. It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England. I’m proud that she could collect some of the awards I have won over the last couple of years when I couldn’t be there and I know she enjoyed doing that.”

Yorkshire will hope to push for promotion from Division Two after finishing second from bottom last season due largely to a 48-point deduction levied for their handling of the racism scandal that stemmed from allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.