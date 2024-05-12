Haseeb Hameed’s career-best score puts Nottinghamshire on top against Lancashire

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nottinghamshire captain Haseeb Hameed struck a record-breaking career-best 247 not out to help his side take control of their Vitality County Championship match against former club Lancashire at Trent Bridge.

Hameed scored almost half his side’s runs as Nottinghamshire, all out for 501, turned an overnight deficit of 52 with only three wickets remaining into a first-innings lead of 172 before the visitors closed on 100 for six in their second innings, still 72 behind.

Hameed’s score is the highest by a Nottinghamshire player carrying his bat through an innings in the county’s first-class history, eclipsing the 239 not out made by opener Charlie Harris in 1950.

Champions Surrey closed in on a third successive Division One win, with Kemar Roach taking six for 46 to reduce Warwickshire’s second innings to 209 all out.

Jamie Smith’s superb 155 had guided Surrey to a 121-run first-innings lead and they need just 58 runs to seal an impressive victory at the Kia Oval after openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley took them to 31 without loss at stumps.

Smith, who began day three on 98, was joined by Sean Abbott in a superb ninth-wicket stand of 115 in little more than 18 overs, hauling Surrey to 464 all out from their overnight 327 for six in reply to Warwickshire’s 343.

Jack Leaning’s unbeaten 152 gave Kent a fighting chance of saving their match with Worcestershire at Canterbury, steering them to 362 for eight at stumps, 256 runs behind after resuming day three on 111 for two.

Worcestershire, who had declared their first innings on 618 for seven, took just six wickets during a sapping day in the field – Matthew Waite took three for 51 – while Beyers Swanepoel made 54 on his debut for Kent.

David Bedingham cruised to his second Championship century of the season as Durham closed on 410 for eight, 93 runs behind in their first innings at Hampshire.

Bedingham’s 144 took his tally for the season to 490 as Durham responded to the hosts’ first-innings total of 503 – Hampshire’s Liam Dawson took five for 171 in a match that is heading towards a draw.

In Division Two, Australian opener Cameron Bancroft’s unbeaten 130 steered Gloucestershire towards a first win of the season as Northamptonshire finished day three 414 runs behind with eight wickets remaining.

Bancroft’s knock at Wantage Road underpinned Gloucestershire’s second-innings total of 319 for five declared – an overall lead of 557 – before Emilio Gay’s 74 and Luke Procter’s 45 not out saw the hosts close on 144 for two.

Glamorgan secured their first win of the season, beating Sussex by nine wickets inside three days as Andy Gorvin took a career-best five for 40.

Sussex dismissed Glamorgan for 411 earlier on Sunday to trail by 133 runs after the first innings before being bowled out for 188, with Gorvin’s five-wicket haul supported by Mir Hamza’s three for 34.

Glamorgan needed 56 for victory and reached their target in the eighth over for the loss of just one wicket.