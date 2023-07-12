Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heather Knight played a captain’s innings to steer England to a marginal two-wicket victory, and level the women’s Ashes series in a hard-fought one day international at Bristol.

After losing the Test match and the first T20 international, Australia had a 6-0 lead on points in the multi-format series, but England have won three games in a row against the side widely considered the best team in the world.

It just looked as though the game was sliding away from England, despite the best efforts of Knight, who finished with an unbeaten 75, before she was joined by Kate Cross with her side 235 for eight, but the Lancashire seamer hit 19 from 20 as England chased down 264 to win.

It was England’s highest-ever successful ODI run chase, and the sold-out crowd of 5,731 enjoyed a thrilling conclusion.

Before the series, Issy Wong said Australia were the best team ever, male or female, such has been their dominance in the sport over the last decade, but the hosts have now won three in a row across two formats.

“I thought it was starting to slip away from us towards the end, but Kate Cross – what a hero, she was just clear she was quite nervous when she came in, but we just broke it down, tried to get it in tens,” Knight said to Sky Sports after the game

“To beat a very good side that’s been on that sort of run is just outstanding and I think we can be a lot better as well, I don’t think we’ve had our best day.

“But the fight in the side is remarkable and we showed that again today.”

It could have slipped away for England, and Alyssa Healy’s side came close to retaining the Ashes, with mistakes plentiful from both sides.

Kate Cross hit 19 runs as England chased down their highest ever total in one day internationals (Getty)

England lost regular wickets after a strong start, with opener Tammy Beaumont hitting 47 and number three Alice Capsey making 40, but when both fell in quick succession, it started a small but steady trend.

From 103 for one, the home side found themselves 235 for eight, with the Australian spinners holding their line and length well to stifle the run-rate.

Ashleigh Gardner took three wickets, but England were handed 23 extras including 17 wides in a rare off performance by the visitors.

England will be left relieved that their five dropped catches during the fielding innings did not come back to haunt them.

A missed stumping chance was offered by Beth Mooney, who went on to make 80, but ahead of the next match at the Ageas Bowl, the scores are level and the Ashes is alive.