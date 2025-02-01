Michael Vaughan: England facing ‘big questions’ after Ashes embarrassment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Vaughan says “big questions” must be answered about England after their Women’s Ashes whitewash humiliation to Australia.

England suffered a 16-0 series thrashing as Australia completed their domination on Saturday with victory by an innings and 122 runs in the day/night Test.

The futures of both head coach Jon Lewis and captain Heather Knight are firmly in the spotlight after Australia swept aside England in Melbourne on the back of winning both ODI and T20 formats 3-0.

“Big questions to be answered about the England women’s team .. mainly from those who have been involved at the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) for many years,” former England captain Vaughan wrote on his X account.

“But let’s not lose sight of how good the Aussie women team are .. exceptional team of skilled/disciplined & ruthless cricketers.”

World Cup winner Alex Hartley insists Knight is still the right person to lead England.

“I don’t know what the future holds for Jon Lewis, but something has to change – whether that is captain, coach, leadership, management,” Hartley said on the BBC Test Match Special podcast.

“But I genuinely believe Heather Knight is capable of taking this team forward.

“Heather will go home and reflect if her being captain is right for this team, but you can’t make those decisions when you’ve stepped off the field after a Test match and you’ve lost a series 16-0.

“There will be a big part of her which says she doesn’t want to do this any more, but she might have a couple of weeks at home and weigh up whether she is the right person.”

Former England bowler Lewis, who has been in his role since November 2022, immediately promised a thorough review into the tourists’ humiliation Down Under – 18 months after an 8-8 Ashes draw on home soil.

Lewis also said he was “right guy” to lead England and that he had not “finished the job I came here to do” in a post-match interview on TNT Sports.