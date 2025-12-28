Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Former England and Glamorgan batter and ECB boss Hugh Morris dies, aged 62

Morris was the youngest-ever captain at Glamorgan, aged 22, and featured for his country’s Test side on three occasions, while also acting as the ECB’s first managing director from 2007 to 2013

Hugh Morris during his time as managing director of England cricket in 2009, in Canterbury, England
Hugh Morris during his time as managing director of England cricket in 2009, in Canterbury, England (Getty Images)

Hugh Morris, the former England and Glamorgan batter who went on to hold senior positions with both country and county, has died aged 62.

Morris became Glamorgan's youngest ever captain aged 22 before returning to the role later in his career, leading them to the Sunday League title in 1993, their first trophy in 24 years.

The recipient of three Test caps in 1991, where he was unable to make much of an impression as he averaged 19.16, Morris also led England A on tours of South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

After ending a 17-year playing career in 1997 that yielded 19,785 first-class runs opening the batting at an average of 40.29, Morris had a series of off-field roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Following a stint as deputy and acting chief executive, Morris served as England's first managing director from 2007 to 2013, which coincided with the men's team reaching number one in the Test rankings, winning three Ashes series as well as the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Recommended

Morris returned to south Wales in 2013 and enjoyed nine years as Glamorgan chief executive. He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2022, which spread to his liver, and the county announced his death on Sunday.

(Getty Images)

Dan Cherry, who succeeded Morris as Glamorgan's chief executive two years ago, said: "Everyone here at Glamorgan County Cricket Club and further afield are devastated on hearing the awful news about Hugh.

"As a player and administrator, Hugh led from the front. He leaves us with an outstanding legacy, not least a stadium here at Sophia Gardens of international calibre.

Hugh Morris with King Charles and Gareth Williams in 2021 at at Sofia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff
Hugh Morris with King Charles and Gareth Williams in 2021 at at Sofia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff (Getty Images)

"(It is) a far cry from the ground when he first played for Glamorgan as a teenager - plus a Welsh Fire franchise poised for even greater success in the cricketing landscape of the 2020s and beyond.

"The club, Welsh cricket and the game as a whole has lost a great player, a tireless administrator, and a fine human being of great dignity and integrity."

Managing director of England cricket Hugh Morris and team director Andy Flower in Brisbane, Australia in 2013
Managing director of England cricket Hugh Morris and team director Andy Flower in Brisbane, Australia in 2013 (Getty Images)

Morris, who overcame throat cancer after his diagnosis in 2002, was a patron of Heads Up, a charity which focuses on head and neck cancer, and helped to raise £300,000 over an eight-year period.

He was awarded an MBE in 2022 for services to cricket and charity.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in