England’s Ashes preparation borders on arrogance – Lord Ian Botham

Lord Ian Botham claims England’s Ashes warm-up schedule “borders on arrogance” and worries they will head into the series underprepared.

Botham, who was part of two victorious tours of Australia in 1978-79 and 1986-87, starred for his country in an era when teams enjoyed long build-ups against state sides and is concerned about what awaits Ben Stokes’ squad Down Under.

They will play a single three-day warm-up against the travelling England Lions at Lilac Hill before walking out for the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium on November 21.

Speaking on the first episode of the Old Boys, New Balls Podcast with England rugby union great Sir Bill Beaumont, Botham said: “I’m worried. We’re going to wander in and have a little game with the ‘A’ team.

“(It will be) ‘Alright mate, how are you? Good on ya’ and we’re going to go and perform?

“Not one (state match) which borders on arrogance. You’ve got to give yourself the chance. They are saying we play too much cricket…I don’t think you play enough.

“The conditions are different when you play cricket in Australia: the sun, the heat, the bounce, the crowd, the Aussie players, you’ve got to get used to all that. You’re not playing against the Australian cricket team, you’re playing against Australia – 24.5million people.”

Botham is particularly concerned about the condition of the bowling attack, suggesting a cautious approach to workload management can be counterproductive.

“Bowlers don’t get fit in gyms, that’s been proven,” he said.

“Look at the record with injuries – (Mark) Wood, (Jofra) Archer, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse…they don’t play enough. You get fit by playing.

“If it goes horribly wrong, Mark Wood breaks down in the first game, or Jofra Archer does, or Ben can’t bowl, we are suddenly chasing the eight-ball before we’ve started. It’s a worry.”