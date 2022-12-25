India hold nerve for series victory over Bangladesh

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India held their nerve to secure a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test at Mirpur and claim a 2-0 series victory.

India began the day on 45 for four, needing 145 to wrap up victory.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five for 63 kept Bangladesh in it, but an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 71 between Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin guided India to victory.

Jaydev Unadkat survived a marginal LBW call before he was trapped by Shakhib Al Hasan for 13.

Mehidy then took centre stage with wickets in consecutive overs. First, Rishabh Pant was pinned LBW on the back foot and Axar Patel soon followed when he was bowled for 34 to leave the visitors struggling on 74 for seven.

But Iyer and Ashwin were initially watchful, while still moving along at four an over to ensure India came out on top.

Ashwin was adjudged player of the match for his 42 not out and six-wicket haul, but stand-in captain KL Rahul singled out 28-year-old Iyer for special praise after his unbeaten 29.

“The way he batted today was phenomenal. He made it look really easy,” Rahul said.

“There was a lot of pressure, there was a little bit of panic in the dressing room, but it didn’t look like there was any panic when we were watching Shreyas bat.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said: “It is slightly disappointing, as other teams don’t miss the chances that we are missing.

“Those made the difference. We could have bowled them out for 250 instead of 314 [in the first innings]. There was a chance in the second innings... maybe it happens due to lack of concentration or fitness.”

PA