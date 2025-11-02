Part-timer Shafali Verma stars to lead jubilant India to maiden Cricket World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Put into bat, the hosts rode half-centuries from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58) to post 298-7 even though 350 looked well within their reach at one stage.

Laura Wolvaardt led South Africa's reply with a captain's knock of 101 but they were all out for 246 in 45.3 overs.

open image in gallery Shafali Verma is mobbed by team-mates ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sharma claimed 5-39 in a fine all-round display on a memorable night for the hosts.

The women's 50-overs cricket was guaranteed a new champion after South Africa hammered England and India chased down a record target to eliminate defending champions Australia in the semi-finals.

With this win, India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as the only countries to have won the showpiece tournament.

Put into bat after a delayed start following intermittent drizzle, India began strongly with their left-right combination of Smriti Mandhana (45) and Verma forging an opening stand of 104 before being separated in the 18th over.

Drafted into the side ahead of the knockout stage as a late replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, Verma raced to a 49-ball fifty.

Mandhana, India's leading scorer in the tournament, fell short of a half-century after being caught behind to Chloe Tryon's left-arm spin.

open image in gallery Verma celebrates with her team captain Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of South Africa's Sune Luus ( AFP via Getty Images )

Verma, dropped on 58, looked on course for a hundred but Ayabonga Khaka (3-58) ended her 78-ball knock that included seven fours and two sixes.

Khaka struck another telling blow in her next over when she removed Jemimah Rodrigues (24), whose sensational hundred sank Australia on Thursday.

India were cruising at 200-3 in 35 overs but South Africa managed to apply the brakes with the ball to drag themselves back into the contest.

Sharma could not be denied her fifty though and Richa Ghosh (34) chipped in with a cameo but India still fell short of the 300-mark.

Wolvaardt decided to lead by example when South Africa began their chase.

open image in gallery South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt looks dejected after her wicket is taken ( REUTERS )

Wolvaardt featured in half-century partnerships with Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus but part-timer Verma produced a two-wicket burst to rock South Africa's chase.

Wolvaardt took 96 balls to bring up her second hundred in a row but her exit in the 42nd over effectively sealed the match in India's favour.

The batter holed out against Sharma and Amanjot Kaur took the catch in her third attempt before being mobbed by her ecstatic teammates.