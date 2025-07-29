India coach involved in furious row with groundsman before fifth England Test at Oval

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a furious row with a groundsman at The Oval ahead of his side’s fifth Test with England.

Footage circulated on social media that showed Gambhir and Oval curator Lee Fortis arguing over India’s use of the square during their training session.

The altercation continued before Gambhir returned to help train his team, only to turn back towards Fortis and point his finger angrily.

Gambhir incessantly repeated the same phrases as he appeared incandescent with rage, taking aim at Fortis’ job title and telling him to “stay in your capacity”.

“You stop it. You don’t tell us what we need to do,” Gambhir was heard saying. “You don’t tell us what we need to do, okay.

“You don’t need to tell us. You don’t tell any of my squad what we need to do. You have no right to tell us. You are just a groundsman. You stay in your capacity.

“You are just a groundsman, nothing beyond. You are just a groundsman.”

Reports have claimed that the ground staff threatened to lodge a complaint against the India head coach during the incident, to which Gambhir replied: "You can go and report to whoever you want, but you can't tell us what to do."

Fortis was later questioned about the altercation but played down the spat, hinting that tensions simply boiled over with the crucial fifth Test on the horizon.

"No, I don't want to say anything,” he told Indian media. "There's quite a big game coming up, isn't there?

“It's not my job to be happy with him. I don't know the man, I've never met him before today.

"You saw what he was like this morning. There's nothing to speak about, there's nothing to hide here."

England currently lead the Test series 2-1, with the fifth Test getting started on Thursday, 31 July and running through until Monday, 4 August.